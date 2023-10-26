Woman under fire after criticizing Paul McCartney concert for playing his own songs

An Australian woman has caught some flak on TikTok after she complained about Paul McCartney not doing many classic Beatles songs at a recent concert – even though the setlist was a majority of those hits.

Whenever you go to a gig – be it your favorite band or solo artist – you’re always hoping that they’re going to do their big hits.

Some artists aren’t massive fans of the songs that made them big and will typically keep them off the setlist. Others just like to mix in their newer work with a few classics to keep everyone happy.

In the case of Paul McCartney, the iconic singer-songwriter has one of the strongest back catalogs in music history. He’s got The Beatles, Wings, and his own stuff to play in his epic shows – and he always plays the big Beatles hits that everyone recognizes.

TikToker goes viral with complaints about Paul McCartney setlist but viewers disagree

So, when TikToker Amanda Catalano complained that she’d attended his show in Melbourne on October 21 and McCartney barely played any Beatles hits, TikTok viewers were baffled by what she was saying.

“Great show except he played 848 songs no one had ever heard of,” the TikToker said in her video which has gotten over 140,000 views.

“Surely you would the 50,000 here a favor and give them what they want, I reckon $250 minimum to be here but yet you’re making it all about you and playing your new stuff.”

Many viewers quickly jumped into the comments after looking up the setlist to hit back at Amanda’s clip.

“I just looked up the setlist. He played 5 newer songs out of the 32 on the setlist,” said one. “Mate there was heaps of Beatles and Wings songs. Maybe you just didn’t know them?” another quizzed. “I went he played 2 songs I’d never heard. The other literal 30 were bangers,” added another.

According to Setlist FM, McCartney played a total of 39 songs, 23 of which were Beatles-related. And, his encore included much of the iconic Abbey Medley, so you can’t really complain.