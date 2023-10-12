Woman takes down ‘morbid’ Halloween decorations after neighbor’s complaints

A neighbor asked a woman to take down her ‘morbid’ Halloween decorations and she did so without complaint, causing TikTok to praise her for her compassion.

Spooky season is upon us, and Halloween is just around the corner. Although it’s still weeks away, people all over the world are getting ready by decorating their homes with everything black and orange.

However, some people take the Halloween aesthetic to the next level by adding skeletons, spiderwebs, and graveyards to their yards.

Article continues after ad

One TikToker went all out with her yard decorations, but the scary layout ended up upsetting her neighbors, causing her to take them down.

Article continues after ad

TikTok has since reacted to her compassion after the neighbor explained why they wanted the decorations removed.

TikTok: thatsnorthsense A woman gladly took her Halloween decor down after her neighbor explained why it was upsetting to his family.

Neighbor asked woman to take her Halloween decor down on his father’s behalf

Salena Webb took to TikTok to share a video of her neighbor kindly asking her to take down her scary Halloween decorations.

Surprisingly enough, the neighbor had a good reason for asking Webb to take her decorations down, which ranged from a graveyard to a skeleton carrying a casket.

Article continues after ad

It turned out that the neighbor’s father had been diagnosed with lung cancer and the mortality of her front yard decorations reminded the family of their loved one’s potential death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Being that she’s a Halloween enthusiast, Webb captioned her video explaining the situation, saying, “My family knows I love Halloween and my decorations took me a while to make and put up.”

Article continues after ad

She continued, “I had just purchased the skeleton carrying the casket to go along with my graveyard to really set my Halloween decor off this year.”

Article continues after ad

Webb then added how she felt about taking down her ensemble, saying, “I was a little sad at first, but I thought about the bigger picture. Me removing my casket isn’t hurting me at all but it may ease and bring my neighbor a little bit of peace as he adjusts to this news.”

She continued, “Kindness is free and compassion goes a long way.”

After viewers heard what happened, they took to Webb’s TikTok to praise her for her compassionate response to her neighbor, saying, “You both handled this tough situation in such a respectful manner.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While another added, “His explanation was so heartfelt. It’s so kind of you to respond in the same way.”

Though Wedd did take the front yard decor down immediately, she updated her TikTok followers showing that she had placed the Halloween spread in her backyard afterwards, making everyone involved more than happy.