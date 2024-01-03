Woman sues hairdresser after she refuses to refund deposit for canceled appointment

A woman is taking her hairdresser to court for refusing to refund her deposit after canceling her appointment in a saga that’s going viral on social media.

It’s no secret that cosmetic treatments are getting more and more expensive these days thanks to inflation, and haircuts are no exception.

Add on wig installations and wig styling, including the price of the wig or hair bundles themselves, and customers are left paying a pretty penny to look their best.

However, one stylist’s decision to cancel a customer’s wig installation appointment and refusal to refund her deposit is sparking quite a debate online.

Woman sues hairdresser for refusing to refund deposit on canceled appointment

On January 2, Marye’e Michelle posted a series of screenshots to Twitter/X showing a conversation with her stylist, Celeste, at the Polished Wig Project in Atlanta, Georgia, who informed her that her appointment had to be rescheduled due to a client’s sickness causing a “breakout.”

The stylist offered to let Marye’e pick up her wig or reschedule — but she needed her hair done on that specific day and wanted a refund for her $250 deposit.

After going about an hour with no response, Marye’e attempted to call Celeste, but her calls weren’t going through. Marye’e had booked a $650 appointment to purchase a 30 inch wig and have it installed, which would have taken 2 hours and 20 minutes, as per the salon’s booking website.

“No refunds,” Celeste replied. “I don’t offer any refunds, only rescheduling.”

Marye’e wasn’t having it. “You canceled my appointment so it’s required for me to get my deposit back (I DID NOT CANCEL ON YOU),” she replied. “Can you just refund my deposit back please?”

“Babe, no refunds,” the stylist responded. “You can pick up, or reschedule.”

Marye’e decided to check out her stylist’s personal Instagram page, which showed Celeste partying it up the night before — leaving Marye’e to assume that she’d caught an illness while partying, supposedly in Miami.

“Hey babe, since you in Miami living and didn’t want to send my money back… I have no choice but to take further action. I’ll see you soon in court,” Marye’e said in a message to Celeste.

In her response, Celeste called Marye’e “delusional” and claimed she was waiting on her test results before seeing clients again.

“Girl, no one has ill will toward you,” Celeste said in a text. “I’m grown. You obviously came to me before and know obviously the business is good.”

“I needed my hair done that day,” Marye’e retorted. “You told me you couldn’t do my hair… but you’re in Miami at the club full of friends and people. I am required my deposit back by you canceling on me. I’ve tried being nice asking for MY money, which you have yet to send, so know I have no choice but to take you to court.”

Celeste, for her part, doesn’t seem too bothered by the whole ordeal. She posted a message on her Instagram stories shortly after her exchange with Marye’e was made public, writing, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity, as long as they spell your name right. Now let’s turn this into a bag.”

Instagram: whatcwants

A quick look at Celeste’s booking website shows that she charges a $250 non-refundable deposit, and rescheduling is only available within 72 hours from their appointment date.

polishedwigs.as.me

It’s unclear what the results of Marye’e’s lawsuit will be — but she’s still adamant on taking her stylist to court over the situation and isn’t backing down.

Marye’e’s post has gone viral on social media, garnering over 11 million views in just one day as comments pour in criticizing Atlanta stylists and calling for her to sue Celeste over the ordeal.

This isn’t the first time a stylist has been sued for canceling an appointment. In 2023, a TikToker by the name Jo won her case in small claims court after paying a $100 deposit for a service that her hairstylist never showed up for.