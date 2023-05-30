Woman stuns viewers with “voyage” college commute taking boats, trains and buses

A woman’s incredibly long commute to college is going viral after she revealed she has to take boats, trains, and buses to campus every day.

Being a college student can be hard enough as it is. With numerous assignments, a social life, debt and other distractions, the last thing anyone wants to think about is getting to school.

For one student in Scotland, however, her almost two-hour long commute has the internet glad they’re not in her shoes after she showcased the long journey she has to undergo just to show up to class.

In a TikTok slideshow that’s taking the internet by storm, ‘Lauren.Wep’ unveiled her long trek to college that she takes three times a week – even if she only has one class, leaving viewers absolutely baffled.

Woman goes viral taking trains, boats and buses to college

According to Lauren, her journey begins at 5:45 AM when she wakes up and makes her bed before getting on her first bus at 6:45.

At 7:00, she reaches a boat and sets sail until she reaches land at 7:15 and walks to the train station.

By 7:23, she’s on the train and stays put for quite a bit before deboarding at 8:10 and walking a distance to get to class in time for 9:00.

Once her school day is done, she makes the same trip back and has to spend $20 on transportation every time she goes to school. Not even Frodo and Sam had it that bad when they had to travel to Mordor.

Needless to say, TikTok viewers were amazed by her commitment and the outrageous trek she undergoes multiple times a week.

“Commute? This is a voyage,” one said while other users called her viral trip a “quest” and a “journey.”

Lauren’s college commute has, however, made others more appreciative of their own lives, with some saying they won’t take 30-minute commutes for granted ever again.

Hey, it could always be worse. At least she didn’t have to take a plane at all during the trip.