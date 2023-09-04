Woman stuns viewers after revealing she paid over $13k in parking ticket fines

A woman on TikTok has left viewers stunned after revealing she unexpectedly had to pay over $13,000 in fines for 74 unpaid parking tickets.

TikToker sophiarosekellly recently left her viewers shocked after revealing she had to pay over $13,000 in fines for unpaid parking tickets.

Woman faced with $13k in fines for 74 parking tickets

Uploaded at the end of August 2023, Sophia revealed that she went to get her car registered at the California DMV when she found out about the unpaid tickets.

“It’s almost like a PSA to not do what I did. I [went] to the DMV to register my car and she looks at me and goes ‘You owe 74 parking tickets’. You want to know how much 74 parking tickets is?,” she said.

“$13,000. So I had to pay $13k to the city of Los Angeles to get my car registered. It was actually more like $14k because of the late fees. They should name a freeway after me at this point.”

Shocked, many viewers of the video took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation Sophia found herself in.

“The fact that you had $14,000 in your bank account. I need to do what you do lol,” one user replied.

Another said: “Ma’am they would have had to just arrest me cause my bank account consists of $40 atm.”

“I’ve been ignoring parking tickets for like three years rip,” a third user replied.

