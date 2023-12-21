Woman stopped from using hospitalized mom’s Costco card and TikTok is furious

A woman revealed that she was stopped by a Costco employee as a result of the store’s strict policies regarding membership cards. The whole fiasco left TikTok in a state of fury.

Costco is renowned for its incredible discounts, as well as a wide selection of quirky products that customers can explore.

One woman, however, had a less than perfect visit on her most recent trip to the store. She explains that the kerfuffle that occurred when she tried to use her hospitalized mom’s card.

“Y’all I did not know Costco was that serious. I really didn’t,” she begins.

“So my mom’s in the hospital, right? She gives me the Costco card. I go to the Costco, I get on my s**t and I get to the self-checkout. The lady says can I see your card? I give her the card she flips it around and she sees a picture of my mom.”

“She’s like, is she here with you today?”

“I said no, she’s in the hospital. She looks at me, she looks at the stuff in my cart she goes, you can’t buy that.” To which the TikToker comments on the employee’s lack of sympathy, saying that the situation is “messed up.”

She points out that with her mother in hospital, she’s unable to go to the store herself to pick up her groceries, and so depends on her daughter to do so.

People furious by employee’s refusal of hospitalized mom’s Costco card

After the TikToker posted the video to social media, people were quick to comment, voicing their outrage at the situation.

“I think it’s ridiculous that one family can’t use one Costco card. We can’t go with my dad because it has his picture and I’m like we’re literally related.”

Another shared a bad experience they’d had at the store, similar to the video’s poster: “They yelled at me for paying with my card because we used my husband’s Costco card as if we don’t have the same membership and bank account.”

One joked that Costco was “The Netflix of shopping.”

Many advised the TikToker to forgo their family’s Costco membership entirely, and head over to Sam’s Club instead: “And that’s why I shop at Sam’s Club.”

“Sam’s Club would never. They’ve never checked my card since I’ve had my account for 5 years now.”

Perhaps what’s most amusing is that Sam’s Club themselves commented on the video, urging her: “Yikes..sounds like you need a Sam’s Club Membership! Send us a DM.”

Another woman was reeling after a visit to their local Walmart, when she was made to check out and bag all of her own items.