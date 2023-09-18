Woman steals child’s surgery money to see Beyonce but TikTokers aren’t sure if it’s real

Beyonce rocks the ‘no trouser’ trend while on her 2023 Renaissance tour.

A TikTok user explained a story involving a woman stealing from a child’s heart surgery savings to go to a Beyonce concert. However, social media isn’t sure about the situation’s validity.

Some people will go to extreme lengths to see their favorite artists in concert. Sometimes, they’ll spend a small fortune to get tickets, especially for the Taylor Swift tour that almost immediately sold out.

In this case, a woman allegedly stole money from her boyfriend’s bank account to attend a Beyonce concert. However, he had been saving up funds to pay for his child’s heart surgery.

The story has quickly gone viral on TikTok, but some people are debating whether the heartbreaking event actually happened.

Social media is divided whether woman stole money for Beyonce concert

TikTok user noahglenncarter discussed how the woman took money from her boyfriend’s account to pay for a Beyonce concert ticket. Apparently, she stole the funds because her boyfriend wouldn’t buy the tickets for her despite knowing how badly she wanted to attend.

The woman knew he had the money saved to pay for his child’s heart operation, but she took it anyway.

The TikToker added in the comment section that she should be “banned from any future concerts.” Others were also enraged at the situation, tagging Beyonce so she could become aware of it.

“Yeah he got the proof to go to court if it’s over 2K as well there may be chance to press criminal charges,” one person wrote.

“It was $10k money I think,” another person remarked.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, a third user suggested that this didn’t actually happen since noahglenncarter frequently posts skit videos.

It’s unclear whether a woman stole a child’s heart surgery money to buy Beyonce tickets at the time of writing. Check out our article to learn how a man’s wheelchair prevented him from going to a Queen B concert.