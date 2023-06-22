Woman sprays people with cleaning fluid after being called out for blocking wheelchair ramp

A woman has gone viral online, after she was recorded spraying people with cleaning fluid when she was called out for blocking a wheelchair ramp with her car.

Instagram user Michael Robbins shared a recording of a woman sitting in her car as he narrated why he hates “ignorant people”. He claimed the woman wasn’t letting the wheelchair ramp open as he showed her car being too close to the vehicle.

The user had initially posted the video on TikTok but it was apparently taken down by the platform claiming “Harassment and Bullying”. He chose to repost it on his Instagram and also shared it in his Insta stories.

The woman in the video began spraying what appeared to be cleaning fluid on Michael as he was recording. He argued with her as a woman behind him also began to criticize the driver.

She repeated, “Come closer so I can show you what happens” as the camera panned to the woman behind him. Michael explained to her that he had only asked her to move her car backward politely.

The woman blocking the ramp came out of her car and provoked the woman behind Michael to touch her. She took the bottle of cleaning fluid and began spraying it on her, asking, “Now what?”

That is when the fight escalated and the women started hitting each other. Michael came in to stop the fight and urged the women to leave each other. The user then goes on to help break up the fight and help the woman up.

Users call out the woman for spraying cleaning fluid

Michael pointed out that the woman even had a child in the car. Many users expressed their disapproval in the comments section.

Some users were shocked at the behavior of the woman for merely being asked to pull back her car, while others were furious over her spraying cleaning fluid on people.

The video seemed to have been cut as someone in the comments filled the gaps and wrote, “Twice she assaulted the hospital worker, threw the bottle at her and sprayed her with [an] unknown substance. That’s self-defense”.

Some users even joked by urging the woman to just give the other woman’s hair back.

For more of the best viral stories, check out our full coverage here.