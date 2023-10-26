Woman sparks viral debate after claiming men should spend $200 on first date

A woman has sparked a viral online debate after revealing she expects a man to drop a minimum of $200 on the first date for her “presence.”

Dating etiquette has changed over the years and isn’t always as clear-cut as it used to be. Who should text first, who pays for the first date, and where the night is expected to lead are all questions with no right answer.

Instead, modern dating is all about understanding your own wants and needs, being upfront and open, and good communication. But this can result in a clash of expectations.

This was exactly the case after TikTok account ‘thedesirabletruth’ interviewed a woman while she was on a night out with a friend. Asking her how much a man should spend on the first date, her answer sparked a viral online debate.

Self-described as “The voice of the people,” thedesirabletruth is known for taking to the streets at night and asking questions to passersby.

Having stopped two young women, the TikToker asked, “What’s the most a man should spend on a first date?”

“I feel like if I’m going to get ready and I’m going to use all my products to come out with you, I need like a minimum of $200,” one of the women replied, earning a startled expression from her friend.

When asked what “the man gets in return,” the woman didn’t hesitate to respond with, “My presence.” And despite further questions, she wasn’t willing to budge, listing expensive make-up and skincare products as reasoning.

Viewers, however, were not impressed by the high price tag and quickly jumped online to share their thoughts.

One person wrote, “Women like [this] are absolutely terrible; the date is about only her. The fact she said ‘He gets my presence’ and fails to acknowledge that he’s also there is crazy. Let’s not forget he also had to get ready, he had to pay for his car to get there, he [had] to pay for his gas, etc.”

Another said, “Whatever happened to just grabbing some coffee, or lunch, or a drink or two as a first date?”

However there were those that agreed with her; “If he can’t invest in a date then he doesn’t have the capability in investing in a possible relationship, family with dependants.”

