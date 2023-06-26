Woman sparks outrage after demanding date pay for her children’s meals

A woman is sparking a heated online debate after demanding that her date pay for her children’s meals after he showed up to their dinner over an hour late.

The dating scene is difficult for many reasons in the modern era, and social media hasn’t exactly made things any easier for folks looking to find their other half in the sea of users on Hinge and Tinder.

We’ve covered a slew of awful first dates that took the net by storm. From a guy walking out on his first date due to her strict dietary restrictions to a woman putting her date on blast for refusing to buy a $3 slice of cheese on his burger, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping horror stories scattered online.

Article continues after ad

However, this latest first date drama is sparking a major debate across social media as to what is and isn’t acceptable behavior when getting to know someone over dinner and drinks.

In December 2022, a man posted a video documenting his first date with a woman who demanded that he pay for extra meals for her kids.

Her reasoning? He’d shown up to their dinner over an hour and a half late — and she felt she was owed some compensation for her time.

Article continues after ad

The man was not having any of this… but he was outnumbered, as their waitress actually took the woman’s side and chimed in on the situation in her defense.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In retaliation, the man actually got up from his table and went into the kitchen to request that the staff not make the extra food, or at least, not put it on his tab.

That’s not all; he even polled other customers about the situation, clearly frustrated that he was being asked to foot the bill for his date’s kids because he was late.

Article continues after ad

Although the video was posted late last year, the clip has begun to make the rounds online again… and people are divided as to who’s in the wrong.

Some users are defending the mother, saying the man should have paid for her hungry kids’ meals no matter the circumstances — but others are defending him, calling the woman’s behavior “entitled.”

YouTube: Pegasus The December 2022 video is making the rounds online again… and commenters aren’t impressed with anyone’s behavior in the situation.

Other commenters think everyone was in the wrong, with some saying the waitress was out of line for butting into their disagreement.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest argument to go viral on social media after a student snatched the microphone during her graduation, claiming she didn’t get her “moment” of recognition during the ceremony.