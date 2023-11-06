Woman sparks debate over viral advice about splitting bill with date

A woman has sparked debate on TikTok after dripping some advice on avoiding splitting bills with dates after they’ve gone out to dinner.

Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the go-to social media platforms for many social media users. Given that it’s all about sharing videos, it makes it easier to tell stories about things that have gone wrong.

One of the most popular topics for those videos centers around dating and relationships. Many users have gone viral sharing horror stories of their first dates, telling viewers about how they were unknowingly dating married people, and everything else up to their wedding day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Well, now another clip has gone viral from TikToker Pearl Botts, as she revealed some dating advice for avoiding splitting bills when you’re out on a date.

In the TikToker’s clip, which has gotten over 7 million views in just a few days, she suggested telling the person you’re seeing that “you thought this was a date” and asking if they “just want to be friends” when they want to split things 50/50.

“Oh my god, I’m so embarrassed right now. Wait, you wanted to just be friends? I thought this was a date,” she said, covering her mouth and feigning embarrassment.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That naturally caused a split in the comments, with some viewers being on board with the idea. “I have never been on a 50/50 date. Choose right you guys,” said one. “I just say “don’t worry about it, I’ll pay the full bill since you need help” and then never see them again,” another said. “50/50 is definitely friend zone.”

Of course, not everyone agreed. “if it’s a first date I see no problem with splitting the bill,” said one. “You are literally strangers on the first date. Pay for what you order,” added another. “I work …I can pay my dinner… especially on a first date when you don’t know the other person…I work I can pay my dinner,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The TikToker responded to those comments disagreeing with her, claiming it is “disrespectful” to pay your half on a first date.

That clip has also got people agreeing with her, but it hasn’t gone as viral as her first bit of advice.