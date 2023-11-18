Woman sparks debate selling neighbor’s furniture on Facebook Marketplace

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing she has been reselling furniture via Facebook marketplace that a neighbor leaves out for free.

Furniture flipping has become a popular and profitable side hustle that has seen many take to Facebook marketplace for some extra income.

Even better yet though, is not having to invest any money into your side hustle. That has been the case for one TikToker, who discovered her neighbor kept on giving away good furniture for free.

Taking advantage of the situation, Andrea who goes by ‘avocandreatoast’ on TikTok, shared how she made some extra cash reselling the free goods herself.

“Someone in my apartment doesn’t know what Facebook Marketplace is,” Andrea said, showing furniture that had been left out with scrawled “free” signs sticky taped on top.

“I keep seeing free stuff lying around; I tugged this bookcase for myself and then today saw a giant desk,” she continued, showing off some of her finds including an ornate frame. “I was just shocked… they weren’t even attempting to sell.”

Deciding to do it herself instead, Andrea was quickly overrun with requests to buy the furniture; “To whoever is leaving your furniture out, please feel free to continue doing so.”

TikTok: avocandreatoast Andrea was excited by her finds, including an ornate frame.

However, viewers were torn over the situation and whether or not Facebook marketplace was actually worth the hassle.

“I stopped selling stuff on [Facebook] marketplace because it’s such a hassle. 800 ‘is this available?’ messages and then 800 people ghosting. I have a life,” one person said, understanding why Andrea’s neighbor might not think the effort was worthwhile. A second person claimed, “Facebook marketplace is for very patient people with lots of extra time.”

There were those though who felt the time and effort were worthwhile; “Yes I do the same! It’s called flipping. It’s a good investment.” Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.