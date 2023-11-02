Woman sparks debate about “nasty” Mexican restaurants reusing free chips

A woman sparked a debate on TikTok after asking if her viewers thought Mexican restaurants reused their free chips.

As she devoured a basket of chips while recording her commentary, the woman proceeded to call it “nasty” if restaurants actually gave customers chips from another table.

Viewers have since reacted to her TikTok video, sparking a debate about what to believe.

Viewer said they throw their trash on excess chips so they don’t get reused

TikToker Lex was out at a Mexican restaurant when she recorded herself asking, “Do y’all think they reuse chips at Mexican restaurants?”

Lex proceeded to mention how big the chip baskets are, saying that employees know customers won’t eat everything given to them. She then said she believes the chips are recycled after the tables leave.

Continuing her dialogue about how gross it would be if it were true, Lex said, “People’s hands and sweat all over it, nasty!”

Those who viewed her TikTok video began sharing their thoughts on the topic, saying, “Not my bowl. I eat them all and ask for seconds.”

As well as, “No, but the chips that don’t go out from the big warmer in the back do get poured back into a big bag for the next day.”

One person even mentioned that they throw their trash on top of the pile of chips left over because they don’t want them to be reused.

Some people even believed that the chips would get stale if they were reused later on. While others agreed that eating chips that other customers picked at had unlocked a “new fear” for them.

There were also viewers who had previously worked at Mexican restaurants who weighed in, saying that some places may reuse chips while others don’t.