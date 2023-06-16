Woman sparks backlash on TikTok after refusing intimacy with husband

A woman on TikTok has sparked a massive debate on the platform after claiming she’s refusing intimacy with her husband in a series of viral videos.

TikTok is known for creating the occasional debate from time to time — but one woman’s story about her relationship with her husband is throwing viewers for a loop all across the internet.

TikTok user Jordan Haase uploaded a video on June 15 that’s already scored over 3 million views as people pour in to give their two cents about how she’s handling her love life.

In the clip, Jordan claimed that her husband had been asking for intimacy “for days” — but after finally agreeing to “do the deed,” one of her twin babies woke up and needed to be put down for bed.

Woman on TikTok sparks debate for refusing intimacy with husband

However, she ended up hiding out in the baby’s room in order to avoid the situation, saying she was “pretending” to take care of their young child.

“Now I’m up here pretending like I’m still putting the baby to sleep,” she whispered in the dark room. “So I can hopefully avoid having to do it altogether, you know.”

Commenters were quick to berate Haase for dodging intimacy with her husband, with some claiming that if he doesn’t receive affection from her, he may look elsewhere to fulfill those needs.

“Biggest fear is getting to a point in a relationship where intimacy is seen as a chore,” one commenter wrote.

“Divorce is deff in your future,” another said.

“I would be horrified if I was your husband and saw this,” another viewer chimed in. “I get not being in the mood for sure, but If someone posted this about me, I’d die.”

Jordan brought up this comment to her husband in another video, where she asked him, “How horrified are you about that video?”

“Not at all,” he laughed in reply.

“Are you gonna cheat on me now?” she asked.

“Oh for sure, obviously,” he answered sarcastically.

However, Jordan also clarified that they had just welcomed twins into the world, saying that she’s tired from taking care of their two newborns.

It’s clear that viewers weren’t too impressed with this second video, though, as many commenters surmised that her hubby was merely pretending to be okay with the whole situation.

“Man is forced to say he’s cool with it, but no doubt that crushed him,” one person wrote.

“Bro’s holding back so much resentment ’cause he’s stuck,” another said

However, it doesn’t look like the Haase family is taking the internet’s criticisms all too seriously, as the couple have posted two separate videos after the fact poking fun at commenters for claiming their relationship will fail.

