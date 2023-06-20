Woman slams “internet weirdos” after Joey Swoll callout for filming stranger in gym

A woman hitting back at “internet weirdos” after she got called out by Joey Swoll for filming a man working out behind her at the gym while she hogged several pieces of equipment.

Joey Swoll is the internet’s resident gym bro, but he’s pushing back at negative stereotypes by addressing bad behavior and poor gym etiquette in fitness studios all around the world.

Swoll is widely known for his viral videos decrying toxicity in the gym. He’s not afraid to call out influencers who film strangers during their workouts, or those who make fun of other gym goers.

Swoll’s content almost always catches the internet’s eye, and the latest drama spiraling out of his most recent call-out clip has resulted in some serious shade from another influencer involved in the ordeal.

Instagram: joeyswoll Joey Swoll is an influencer and bodybuilder who has taken social media by storm due to his viral videos.

Joey Swoll slams woman for ‘hogging’ gym equipment and filming a stranger

The situation started when hopeful influencer and freelance fashion designer Nahtalie Kamholz uploaded a clip showing herself working out at her local gym.

In the clip, Nahtalie explained that she was working out “back and forth” when a man wanted to use the hyperextension machine that she had supposedly claimed.

This meant that he was working out behind her while she was filming her own workout. Nahtalie complained that the guy was “four inches from my a** each time I tried to finish my sets,” saying he “so rudely took the [hyperextension] machine and went in my frame.”

Joey Swoll was quick to call out the designer for “hogging” the space and calling the stranger out on the internet instead of handling the situation “like an adult.”

“As if your video is more important than another member’s workout?” Swoll said. “It’s not. I’m sorry, you don’t own the gym. Not to mention, it’s not good gym etiquette to do three or four different exercises, supersetting, and hog a machine.”

Influencer hits out at “internet weirdos” after Joey Swoll callout

Since being posted on June 19, Joey’s video has racked up over half a million views on Twitter. Commenters were quick to find the woman’s Instagram and have bombarded her posts with remarks admonishing her behavior at the gym.

It doesn’t look like Nahtalie is all that bothered by the backlash, though. She responded to the matter in a string of posts on her Instagram stories, where she hit back at “internet weirdos” for criticizing her over her video.

“Y’all need to do some breathing exercises and find a hobby,” she wrote. “You only get one life, why are you choosing to be a cockroach on the internet when you can literally go outside and look at how beautiful our one life is.” She ended her reply with a subtle reference to Swoll’s video: “Do better.”

She also hit back at commenters speculating that she’d turned off her comments amid the backlash, saying that it was likely an automated moderation feature from Instagram.

On top of this, she uploaded a short clip showing herself munching on some food unbothered with the caption, “To all these internet weirdos.”

This isn’t the first time someone has hit back at Joey Swoll after being called out by him online. Earlier this month, Russian pro swimmer Nika Godun had a similar response after getting slammed by the fitness star for making fun of a child working out at her gym.