Woman slammed Uber over $52 ride for one mile trip: “Count ya days”

A woman was looking forward to going out until Uber was asking for $52 to drive her only 10 blocks away and she is not happy about it.

Apps like Uber and Lyft truly come in handy, especially when the drive is far and it’s cold outside.

However, one woman was only looking for a ride that would take her a mere 10 blocks away. Though it was such a short distance, Uber was asking for $52 to get her from point A to point B.

She later took to TikTok, enraged at the app for the escalated price and her outrage is going viral on the platform.

Woman says she’ll never ride with Uber again after $9 trip jumps to $52

Anayka She was dressed to impress and ready to go out in the city. However, when she looked to sign up for an Uber ride, she was perplexed by the price.

Though she was only traveling one mile away, Uber was asking for $52 for the trip, as they claimed it was a “high demand” time for rides.

Anayka She then checked the app twelve minutes later and to her surprise, the same ride would only cost her $8.96.

Though she took the cheaper ride, Anayka She later uploaded a TikTok video to explain how much she “effin’ hates Uber.”

She even captioned her video telling Uber to “count ya days.”

By the end of her TikTok, Anayka She asked her viewers what other rideshare apps they know of, as she said that would be her “last damn Uber ride.”

Viewers of Anayka She’s viral video reminisced on how inexpensive Uber used to be, claiming that rides used to cost only $5.

Some viewers even asked to not get them started on how they feel about Uber’s delivery service, Uber Eats, as their additional fees have skyrocketed over time.

And to answer her question about what other driving services to use, Anayka was advised to use Lyft and pay with cash app so she could receive a 5% discount on the ride.

