Woman slammed for ditching Hinge date after he wouldn’t pay $3 for extra cheese

TikToker dafna_diamant said that she left her Hinge date because he refused to pay $3 for extra cheese on his burger.

In a viral clip with 6.4 million views, Dafna explained that she matched with a man using the dating app Hinge, and they agreed to meet up for dinner.

Their date was going well until he refused to put a single slice of cheese on his burger after the waitress told him that it would require an additional $3 charge.

“I’m like what the actual f**k? I’m like OK, I’m hungry I’m gonna get my branzino and see what happens,” Dafna said, shocked that he didn’t pay for the extra cheese.

“And he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you have to pay extra for everything these days’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s New York City,'” she continued.

The TikToker said after they both received their meals and she ate until she was “satisfied,” she told him she needed to use the restroom.

“I took my purse and I went to the waitress and I was like, ‘Hey, I just wanna pay the bill’ and I just paid the bill and walked out of the restaurant and I texted him,” she recalled. “So I texted him, ‘The check is taken care of you should have gotten the cheese’ and I blocked him.”

In the caption for her video, Dafne wrote that the dinner “was $55.”

TikTok users took to the comments to criticize the woman for ditching her date because he refused to pay $3 for a single slice of cheese.

“I don’t see what the big deal is for not wanting to pay extra for cheese. That doesn’t mean he’s cheap, she just has a terrible way of handling it,” one person wrote.

“My man saved himself from a crazy relationship by simply saying no to cheese,” another added. “You’re wild for judging over a piece of cheese,” a third shared.

Others said they too wouldn’t pay the additional $3 charge for extra cheese.

“Wouldn’t pay 3 dollars for a SLICE of cheese either,” one commented. “The guy was being smart, 3 dollars for cheese? That is illegal,” another said.

In a follow-up clip, Dafna claimed that she was “going on a second date” with the guy and he’d seen the video and thought it was funny, adding she’s actually “broke” herself.