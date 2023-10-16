Woman shocked to discover boyfriend has a wedding website with his fiance

A woman revealed on TikTok that she not only found out her boyfriend was engaged, but he also had a wedding website preparing for the special day.

Online relationships can be tricky — are they a catfish? Does this person have a whole other family or relationship?

So when Ellen Smith of Dallas, Texas began dating someone through Google, she did her due diligence to make sure that the person on the other end of her conversations was who they said they were.

Article continues after ad

However, Smith found more than what she bargained for when she discovered that her boyfriend had a wedding website with his fiancé… who wasn’t her.

Article continues after ad

Woman shares text messages from her engaged boyfriend

Smith took to TikTok to reveal that her recent relationship led to both heartbreak and revelations of infidelity.

In her viral video that she captioned “men are trash,” Smith began explaining her situation, saying, “If you’re having a bad day, just remember that you could have accidentally found the wedding website of the man you’ve been seeing for six weeks on Google.”

Article continues after ad

In good spirits, Smith continued, “So it could always be worse for you, not me — stay blessed.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Smith then uploaded a follow-up video exposing her ex’s text messages after she found his wedding website with his fiancée.

Article continues after ad

Though they had spoken on the phone before the text conversation, Smith had hung up on him, so he began by asking why she hung up. Smith’s ex then apologized saying, “I am sorry” and “I’m not saying you need to accept it.”

Article continues after ad

Those who heard her viral TikTok story took to the comments to share their similar experiences, saying, “I found the wedding website of my then husband while I was deployed.”

While another noted, “I was talking to a guy who told me he was going home for a wedding… it was HIS wedding.”

As well as, “Not me finding the baby registry.”

Article continues after ad

Smith also took the time to comment back to some viewers, saying that the Instagram DMs from her ex were more detailed, but she couldn’t share them for that reason. She then noted to one TikTok user that she would be ignoring her ex-boyfriend from now on.