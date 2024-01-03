Woman shocked after discovering EMT’s Hinge photo has a “body” in the background

A woman has left TikTok shaken after revealing an EMT’s Hinge photo includes what appears to be a “body” in the background.

When it comes to setting up your dating profile, choosing the correct picture is an important step that will determine how many people and who exactly you match with.

There are countless tips and tricks for ensuring your profile garners the most possible interest, however, including a potentially dead body in the background is not one of them.

Nonetheless, that is exactly what one woman encountered while browsing Hinge, taking to TikTok to reveal the bizarre photo she found on an EMT’s profile.

Cat, who goes by ‘catkilledjian‘ on TikTok, shared her unusual find on the social media platform. She said, “Call me old fashioned but if I called an ambulance and my EMT took his Hinge photo with my body and feet in the background, I would f****** riot.”

Behind Cat, a greenscreen showed the photo in question with the EMT seated in an ambulance, “splayed-out toes” seen popping out on a stretcher behind him.

“What’s going on here?” Cat questioned, evidently stunned by the unusual choice. However, not all viewers were convinced the body belonged to a real person.

TikTok: catkilledjian The photo features a cheery EMT sitting in front of a stretcher from which “splayed-out toes” can be seen.

“Hahahaha it’s a Rescue Randy I think, not a real person. At least I hope,” one person wrote. Another said, “As a nurse who did clinicals, can confirm it is a mannequin.”

While there may not have actually been a real person behind the EMT, many viewers were amused by his unusual profile; “This is UN-hinged.”

