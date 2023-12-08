Woman shades customers who hide their PIN code while checking out in line

A woman and her friend threw shade at customers who block others from seeing their PIN code while checking out in line.

Whether buying groceries or paying for gas, shopping in stores is a day-to-day errand that many people have to do.

Though cash is still accepted just about everywhere, shoppers all over have become accustomed to using a debit or credit card.

And when using their card, some customers even hide their PIN code while checking out in line.

One woman has since shaded those who decide to hide their PIN code, leaving TikTokers to debate her opinion.

TiTokers debate about the normalcy of hiding your PIN code while checking out

A woman recently mocked people who hide their PIN code while checking out. In doing so, she acted out a scene in a self-checkout line at Target.

In her TikTok video, she sarcastically wrote a text overlay saying, “When a customer covers their pin when they are checking out.”

Her friend in the video then mouthed the words to an audio saying, “B*tch, we don’t want the recipe to your mom’s peach cobbler, b*tch!”

She was then seen hovering over the monitor where you insert your four-digit PIN after making a purchase.

Though the woman has gone viral for shading customers who hide their PIN code, TikTokers had many opinions, including, “I do it because I had someone in line behind me looking over my shoulder.”

And, “I do this when there is someone in the line that is too close.”

However, some viewers joked about people covering their PIN code, saying, “I don’t know why people do that. You need to know the card number in order to use the PIN.”

On the other hand, viewers did make it known that it is possible to be robbed in the parking lot after having your PIN read in line.

And though TikTokers debated the normalcy of hiding your PIN code while checking out, it’s clear that there is no clear concise on whether it’s necessary or not.