Woman ruins husband’s limited edition PlayStation by trying to make it look nice

A pregnant wife tried to do something nice for her husband by fixing his “ugly” PlayStation, but she ended up ruining the console that ended up being a limited-edition collectible.

Isabella Veronica Hardy, a rising TikToker, is going viral for all the wrong reasons after wrapping up her husband’s PS4 in order to match her room’s aesthetic.

According to the TikToker, the ugly blue console had been a big thorn in her side and decided to wrap it to make it match everything else in the room without realizing the console’s rarity as an Uncharted 4 version.

After getting the console clean and eventually a lot of hard work to get it wrapped in white, Hardy posted the TikTok to her channel, completely unaware of the gamer rage she was about to endure.

Wife wrecks husband’s rare PS4 about wrapping it

In the comments of the video, users were quick to point out her mistake and would not let the TikToker off easy.

“You wrapped a limited edition PS4,” one remarked with a series of crying emojis.

“OMG. there are literally click on wraps you can buy. They go on easily and pop right off. change whenever… man will he be mad,” another warned.

Others wanted to know how her husband reacted to the new design, commenting “I need to know his reaction bc i’m betting it wasn’t that good.”

Interestingly, Hardy didn’t reply to any comments about the console’s condition, but she did make a follow-up video claiming her husband had left her.

In the new clip, Hardy installed a car seat for her new baby, joking that her husband didn’t want anything to do with her following the PS4 fiasco and they would be just fine on their own. However, the two appear to be together in clips posted to her channel after this.

Used Uncharted 4 PS4 consoles can fetch a pretty penny on eBay, still selling for hundreds of dollars even though its power has since been surpassed by the PlayStation 5.

Considering the console is now wrapped in all-white and resembles a PS5, some users are urging Hardy to upgrade to the newer system, saying that way, the lovers will both be happy.