Woman receives 150 bottles of Gatorade & Coke despite not ordering them

A woman on TikTok has gone viral with a video revealing she’s had 150 bottles of Powerade delivered to her house despite not ordering them.

With the skyrocketing popularity of delivery apps like DoorDash, Instacart, and UberEats, it’s not uncommon for orders to go missing or be delivered to the wrong address.

For TikToker CarisMariffs, the situation was a bit different when she began receiving bags full of Powerade sports drinks despite not placing an order for them at all.

She says that over the span of three days, she received over 30 bags of drinks without spending a dollar.

Woman randomly receives mass amount of drinks

In the first video uploaded on April 19, 2023, Carismaraffs revealed that they had 31 bags of Powerade & Gatorade delivered to their house unexpectedly.

Dropped off over the course of two days, the drink stash quickly built up to over 125 bottles all delivered one bag at a time.

She received the deliveries as late as 8:30 at night, leaving her speechless.

In a follow-up the next day, the TikToker shared that they received six more bags of drinks in six more deliveries.

Whoever made the order, however, changed it up a bit as they sent regular and zero-sugar Coke as well.

Viewers quickly took to the comments on both videos to share their thoughts and concerns about the deliveries.

“Pass them out to homeless folks,” one person suggested.

Another viewer said: “Either a scam or maybe some kind of glitch in their system? I’m invested though!”

“Wouldnt the person ordering wonder why their deliveries weren’t showing up?” a third viewer replied.

She has yet to upload an update on the situation, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens between Carismaraffs and her throne of random drinks.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, check out our coverage.