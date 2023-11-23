Woman pulls down pants and threatens to urinate in plane aisle during flight meltdown

People have been taken to social media to complain to Frontier Airlines about an incident that happened on November 21, which saw a woman take off her pants and threaten to pee in the plane aisle.

It’s that time of year again when people are flying to visit friends and family or to try to get away from the holiday stress. However, not all flights go to plan and actually end up being the most stressful or chaotic part of the year.

On November 21, several people took to social media to complain to Frontier Airlines about their recent flight where a woman had a meltdown for not being allowed to go to the lavatory during take-off.

Because of this, she ended up pulling down her pants and squatting down, saying she’d urinate on the floor in front of all the passengers.

Woman threatens to urinate in plane aisle in front of passengers

Videos of the woman have been shared on social media, which show an unnamed passenger shouting at flight staff that she needed to use the lavatory. A flight attendant told her she could not use the facilities at that moment, sending the woman into overdrive.

During the screaming, the woman pulls her pants down and squats, exposing herself to other passengers, including children.

The unidentified woman even said, “Sorry, everybody,” before squatting down, which made most passengers who saw her scream out in protest.

She quickly stood back up and pulled up her pants, slinging her purse over her shoulder, yelling and pointing at uncomfortable onlookers. The woman yelled at others: “I don’t give a f***k. F***k you! I gotta go pee!”

On passenger named Laurette took to X/Twitter to explain the situation from her perspective. She said: “@FlyFrontier this woman pulled her pants down to squat & urinate in the aisle in front of children and everyone else, & then this altercation happened & your staff did nothing! She wasn’t even arrested for the death threats! Shame on you.”

Another passenger named Julie Voshell Hartman took to Facebook to complain and to tell her side of the story.

“I had the most awful experience flying home from Florida this afternoon,” Hartman wrote. “A passenger was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and decided to pull her pants down on the plane right in front of two children. I literately had a front-row seat to the spectacle.”

Hartman continued: “She threatened to kill another passenger. She threatened me after I told her to sit down. I hope she was arrested and banned from flying again.”

Many people were left in shock after reading Hartman’s post and took to the comments to express their thoughts.

One person wrote: “You should make this shareable to go viral. She should be shamed on a Karen page.”

Another person said: “She should be arrested and banned from flying. Disgusting!”