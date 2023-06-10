Woman ‘poisons’ her food to stop roommates from stealing it

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing that she was forced to “poison” her own food because her roommates kept stealing it.

TikToker Sarah (saatje32) explained that two years ago, she kept her college roommates from stealing her food by adding salt into everything. She gave a demonstration of how she did this in a viral clip with over 367,000 views.

“So, people want to drink my milk and want to put it back empty in the fridge,” Sarah said, while holding a carton of organic British skimmed milk. “So we’re gonna see who’s who.”

The frustrated student then took a container filled with table salt and poured it into the dairy product, before mixing the two together. “Let’s go. You wanna play? You wanna be disrespectful,” she challenged. “You think I’m a b*tch, you think I’m somebody’s clown.”

Sarah ended the video by stating that she would put the milk back in the fridge and “wait for someone to drink it.” In the caption, she wrote: “And I have absolutely no regrets and yes someone drank it.”

TikTok users in the comments praised the university student for her boldness, and shared what they would’ve added instead of salt.

“I like this, because when they go low, I go LOWER,” one user wrote. “I’m glad it’s just salt”, another user remarked.

However, some commenters thought she should have gone further. “I would have put rat glue or rubbing alcohol but that’s just me,” a third said. “Just salt? Should have put chicken grease and dyed it blue for evidence,” a fourth stated.

Others revealed what they have done to stop people from using their products. “I used to put laxative in mine and sure enough they stopped,” one wrote. “I put some eye drops on my food and thankfully they never stole again,” another shared.

