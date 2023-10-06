Woman panics after finding rats in new apartment and viewers can’t believe it

TikTok user Catherine Mulder was shocked when she found two rats climbing up from her toilet after moving into her new apartment in Austin, Texas.

Catherine Mulder took to TikTok to document her experience of moving into her new apartment in Austin, Texas back in July where she’d found not one but two unexpected roommates climbing out of her toilet.

“Y’all, I literally just moved into this apartment,” she told the 2.6 million viewers.

“25-seconds ago, put those keys in the door and unlocked it, I went to flush the toilet because I didn’t have the water turned on, heard a loud thud…and this dude came out of the toilet.”

She turned her camera to show a rat standing on her toilet seat. As she was recording, a second rat emerged from the bowl and Catherine shrieked.

“I’m out, I’m out,” she said as she grabbed her keys to leave. She captioned the video: “Paid $2300 for some trauma & bonus roommates lol.”

Catherine offered an update in early August as she revealed she’d called the leasing office and had a maintenance man come over to the apartment immediately. He soon found rat poop on the toilet seat.

“They weren’t sure they were going to be able to get emergency pest control in,” Catherine explained. “So, that day, they flushed the toilet five times and closed the lid. I didn’t stay there at all that weekend, for obvious reasons.”

After speaking with the management, the solution they gave her was to dump dish soap down the toilet and flush it every hour to keep it too slippery for the rodents to climb out.

However, the story didn’t have the happy ending viewers were hoping for as Catherine explained that, although the apartment management has been cooperative, she’s not completely sure what the next steps will be.

The good news is that there had been no rat sightings since the first day she moved into the apartment.

Viewers are urging Catherine to move out of the apartment

Viewers of Catherine’s videos did not like what they were watching and urged her to get out of her lease.

One person commented on the video and said: “Girl you gotta end that lease cause them rats are gonna keep coming backkkk and it’s gonna be harder to leave farther into your lease.”

Another wrote: “Nah lease would’ve been terminated within them 20 minutes with a full refund upfront.”

“The anxiety as you’re sitting on the toilet nope nope nope,” a third person wrote.