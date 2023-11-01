Woman hunts down person who stole her fully loaded Costco cart

A woman wasn’t about to let thievery win the game of finders keepers when someone stole her fully loaded Costco cart.

New York Times Best Seller and avid TikToker Jeneva Rose was doing her Costco haul when she noticed her grocery cart went missing.

Loaded with all her items, Jeneva was adamant about finding her cart that had disappeared into thin air.

She eventually found it, but what happened to all of her groceries?

Woman finds her Costco grocery cart and steals it back

Jeneva Rose was in the frozen vegetable section of Costco when she left her grocery cart behind because the aisle was packed with other shoppers.

However, when she walked back to her cart, it was missing. Determined, Jeneva decided to “hunt” down whoever had taken it.

Describing the thievery in a TikTok video, Jeneva explained that another woman had snagged her fully loaded cart, saying, “She took it over to the samples area and she was eating a sample and I just came up behind her and I took it back.”

Laughing into the camera, Jeneva continued, “And it’s not like it was an empty cart,” as she had items like a Costco sweatshirt, tomatoes, salmon, and toilet paper.

Jeneva then advised her viewers, “Now you know, if you’re really good at shopping at Costco and you pick out some bomb stuff — don’t leave it out, someone will steal it.”

After she tracked down her cart with all her groceries still inside, Jeneva ended her video by saying, “So, let it be known. If you steal my cart, I will steal it back.”

Those who viewed Jeneva’s video thought her situation was hilarious, commenting, “I’m dying, that’s so funny. Good for you, girl. Who does that?!”

Others shared similar stories, saying, “This happened to me once… and the lady had the audacity to tell me that she didn’t want to grab a new cart because it was raining.”

“I once accidentally swapped carts with another woman at Target. It was hilarious when we both found each other,” another person wrote.

Though Jeneva did approach the woman who stole her cart, she never disclosed if there was any dialogue. However, she did call herself the “Costco cart crusader” after saying there would be no thievery “on her watch.”