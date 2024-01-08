Woman horrified after opening ‘creepy’ old suitcase hidden in walls 

A woman was left horrified after opening an old suitcase hidden inside an enclosed crawl space in her walls.

TikToker stonestack_renovation found the concealed suitcase in her newly purchased 1960s house, and was stunned after looking inside. She shared her creepy discovery in a viral two-minute clip.

The content creator and her partner were renovating their home, when they found a crawl space that had two doors and a curtain to get into. The woman grabbed her torch to take a look, and spotted a silver Rimowa suitcase hidden at the back.

“So we did know there wasn’t a dead body, alongside the super obvious points of there being no hideous smell, and there were no flies either,” she said in the video, which has amassed 1.9 million views.

The couple then pulled out the suitcase and opened it to find a smaller silver suitcase and some sweets. She then filmed their dog, who appeared terrified, and claimed he “had no reason to be.”

Couple make creepy discovery after opening suitcase

But they made a horrifying discovery when they opened the second suitcase, as a scary-looking vintage doll with big blue eyes was strapped into it. “I think it could be a collectable,” the content creator shared.

“I’m not entirely sure, but it’s a little bit weird, especially because it was strapped in. I don’t really know how I feel about that,” she added, before offering a close-up of the “very disturbing doll.”

TikTok users rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the spooky find. “Seriously you need to find the lady that collects haunted dolls, that was in the case for a reason,” one person wrote.

“I think I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending,” another said. “No omg I’m covered in goose bumps! I swear this doll must be cursed,” a third added.

“It’s been 22 hours- are you all still doing ok?” one concerned user asked, to which the TikToker replied, “I am all good I’ve put the doll back where I found it and all seems to be well.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our coverage.