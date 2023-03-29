Woman has TikTok up in arms after revealing friend charged for dinner at their house

A TikToker has got viewers split after revealing that her friend was charging her to come for dinner and wanted them to bring her own steak, despite them hosting.

TikTok has become the go-to platform for many social media users looking to share stories about their everyday lives.

Some of these stories will shock viewers, while others will leave them laughing for ages. However, TikToker Ashley Nicholls, fell on the first side of that split.

The TikToker went viral on March 26, revealing that her friend had invited her and a few others for a spot of dinner at her house. However, the host also wanted the attendees to pay for their own meal and supply their own steak.

TikToker reveals friend charged her for dinner despite being invited over

“She said she would get some other food to go along with the meal and that she would tell us the price,” the TikToker started as she explained the situation.

“She sent us a message and said that each couple owes $12 for our baked potato and salad. Has anybody ever been invited for dinner and then been charged for the side items?”

Ashley did note that her friends would be turning the table on their host, as they all agreed to pay the $12, but gave it in quarters, rather than dollars.

Ashley’s clip, which has gotten over 450,000 views at the time of writing, left TikTokers pretty confused as to why they were being charged for dinner, given that the host had invited her friends over.

“Umm, no. I’m going to Texas Roadhouse at this point,” one commented. “I was shocked by bring your own steak. The rest was just bananas to me!” added another. “I have never heard that in my life,” another said.

Others quizzed if the host was “charging for parking and utilities” as well and if tips were needed. The TikToker added that one of her friends brought along a ‘tips jar’ to really hammer home their joke, but they still all paid with coins.

In her follow-up, Ashley noted that they’re all still friends and this was the first time they’d been charged, and even if her friend asks for payment next time round, they’ll still attend.