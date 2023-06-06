Woman harassed by a store manager for her allergy-detecting dog

TikToker Caninetri0 went viral after uploading a video recalling an unpleasant encounter with a store manager that wanted to throw her allergy detection service dog out of the store.

A TikTok from June 3 has racked up over 1.6 million views after @caninetri0 shared her hostile encounter with a store manager.

In the video, the woman is sitting in her car right after the situation unfolded and explains to her viewers that she was approached by an employee when shopping.

The employee in question told the author of the TikTok that her dog needs to be leashed according to company policy, but Caninetri0 told her that The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has priority over company policy and that her dog needs to be off the leash to fulfill their function as a service dog.

In Caninetri0’s case, her service dog is related to her allergies and its task is to sniff out potential danger and warn her.

TikTok reacts to the store manager harassing woman’s service dog

TikTok users in the comments were angered by the behavior of the store manager, claiming that her behavior might have been against the law. This in particular has to do with what the woman in TikTok recalled while telling the story.

“And then she does ‘do you have any certificates or papers’, and I was like ‘papers, what kind of papers’” said Caninetri0. “I was like ‘you want papers for me, for my life-threatening allergies.”

This is the interaction many users in the comment section were specifically pointing to in various comments.

“The moment that woman asked for papers that is a clear ADA violation, oh that boiled my blood. People are so uneducated about service animals,” said one viewer.

Others were also wondering if the employees received any training in regard to ADA regulations and people with service animals.

“I’d definitely call corporate and inform them that if they don’t train their staff, they will get sued,” wrote one user.

The author of TikTok made the decision to leave the store with their dog and not escalate the situation or get the police involved, hopefully, their activity educates some people about service animals.