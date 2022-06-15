Woman goes viral on TikTok for asking out Robert Irwin, and his response is adorable

Robert Irwin is taking TikTok by storm after a woman recorded herself asking for his number — and his reaction was nothing short of wholesome.

It’s not every day you run into a celebrity and manage to film the encounter.

However, that’s exactly what happened to TikToker Megan Grass, who visited the Australia Zoo on June 14 — the zoo owned and operated by the Irwin family. Yes, the Irwin family.

As we all know, the late great Steve Irwin passed away back in 2006 due to an incident with a stingray. His wife, Terri Irwin, and their children, Robert and Bindi, now run the operation, and still have their own show on Animal Planet called ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins.’

Grass was visiting the Australia Zoo when she saw Robert, 18, going about his duties in an enclosure. She took the opportunity to shoot her shot — and it’s going viral.

“I think you’re so cute, and I was wondering if I could have your number!” she asked, while a smiling Robert approached her from down in the enclosure.

“Well, I’m very flattered,” he answered after a laugh. “Thank you. Where are you from?”

After a little back and forth (where Grass claimed she was from Utah and Robert said that was “great”), he urged her to DM him over on Instagram.

Grass claimed that she’d already done so the day prior to let him know she was coming to visit, prompting Robert to ask for her handle — ‘Megan Grass.’

“Okay, I’ll look it up,” he assured her before returning to his duties… and commenters are taking his response as a very kind “no.”

“Bro (in the most polite way) said ‘no,'” one user said of the interaction.

“He said no in the nicest way,” another said.

“That probably made his day,” another commenter wrote.

Megan’s video has garnered over two million views after being posted on June 14, where she’s asking folks on the platform to “do their thing.”

Who knows — this might just be the beginning of a Hollywood-worthy romance… or just an adorable, one-off viral internet moment.