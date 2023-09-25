Woman goes viral for ruining Beyoncé’s iconic moment during performance

A woman at Beyoncé’s recent concert has gone viral for not just yelling during her set, but for also ruining Beyoncé’s iconic moment during her song ‘Energy.’

Beyoncé’s been on her ‘Renaissance Tour’ since May, when she kicked off her highly-anticipated set abroad in Sweden.

She eventually made it to the States, where fans have continued to flock to see her perform, as she last went on tour seven years ago in 2016 for her ‘Formation World Tour.’

Though she’s usually highly respected by fans, one woman took the opportunity to scream during Beyoncé’s iconic moment when she sang the song ‘Energy.’

Fans have since reacted, debating whether or not the concertgoer was in the wrong or not.

Beyoncé fans debate whether concertgoer was wrong for screaming during ‘Energy’

Although the Beyhive knows most of the artist’s setlist before attending her concerts so they can anticipate what lyrics to remember, one fan recently ruined the moment during the song ‘Energy,’ where Bey sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

During that moment in the song, everyone knows that they’re supposed to keep quiet enough to hear a pin drop — and usually, the fans deliver.

However, at Beyoncé’s most recent performance in Houston, Texas, a woman screamed during the mute moment, causing the Beyhive to respond with both disappointment and uncertainty.

Some fans were quick to defend the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer, taking to TikTok to say, “I’m not even a Beyoncé fan, but she annoyed me and ruined it for everyone around her — and for what?”

While another fan was on the fence, saying, “I can see why people are upset because it seems to be a big part of the concert, but you all are still overreacting — not everyone goes silent.”

Some, however, were just as quick to defend the concertgoer, saying, “ I don’t get why people care that much. Like you’re meant to be loud at a concert,” as well as, “Let the girl enjoy herself, she paid her money.”

One person even commented saying they may have done the same, saying, “If I paid so much to go somewhere, I’m going to have as much fun as I want without caring.”

Beyoncé has yet to comment on the concertgoer’s yelling during her song; however, she is scheduled to perform at least two more shows, as her ‘Renaissance Tour’ will be ending on October 1.