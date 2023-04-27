Woman goes viral by accidentally filming moment she got laid off by Amazon

A woman has gone viral after accidentally capturing the moment she got let go by Amazon and turned into a TikTok meme in the style of filmmaker Wes Anderson.

If you’ve been on TikTok at any point, you’ve more than likely come across a video of someone having issues with their job.

Over the last year or so, some TikTokers have gone viral for telling the story about how they quit their job, had a disastrous final shift, or almost came to blows with an unruly manager.

Article continues after ad

Though, these clips aren’t usually posted in the style of a meme. So, that’s where TikToker Sohltrain’s story differs, as she got let go by Amazon and decided to hop on board the Wes Anderson style trend that’s been hitting TikTok hard recently

TikToker goes viral with Wes Anderson trend video after getting laid off by Amazon

That’s right, Sohltrain posted the clip on April 26 as she was trying to replicate the Wes Anderson trend – where you find a short video with the aesthetic and symmetry of one of his movies – but accidentally captured the moment she was laid off while working from home

Article continues after ad

The notice of being laid off came as an email and the TikToker was naturally pretty shocked as she opened it and was given the bad news. She called it “cut throat” as some commenters questioned being laid off over email.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I debated if I should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone,” the TikToker captioned her post, which has already racked up over 4.2 million views at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of users have flooded the comments section with supportive messages, with the TikToker herself saying she’ll land on her feet after eight years with Amazon.

“I know it’s not about my performance and who I am as an employee, but it doesn’t suck any less,” she said in her follow-up clip a short while after the initial clip went viral.