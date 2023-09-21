Woman gets stuck in outhouse toilet pit while trying to save Apple Watch

A woman was rescued on September 19 from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan, after she became stuck while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch.

In just a few years, smartwatches have become one of the most popular one of the most used accessories in the world.

From being able to track your heartbeats and fitness habits to allowing you to take calls and reply to texts, many people are relying on their watches for a lot of things. Sometimes, maybe a bit too much.

On September 19, a woman got stuck in an outhouse toilet in Dixon Lake in Michigan while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch that fell inside — prompting a bizarre rescue and warning from police to avoid sifting through the “containment area.”

Michigan State Police said the woman had “lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve” her Apple watch she had dropped.

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

“She was in the muck, if you will,” said a Michigan state police spokesman, Derrick Carroll, to the Detroit Free Press.

As the State Police arrived, they went on to remove the toilet before using a strap to hoist the woman out to safety.

Luckily it wasn’t all in vain as the woman managed to get her watch back, UpNorthLive reports.

However, troopers have now told the public to not try to save belongings if they’re dropped. They added that venturing inside an outhouse toilet is usually not a good idea and warned against it.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said.