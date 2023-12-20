Woman furious after hotel staff refuses to refund cockroach-infested room

A woman talked to hotel staff about her cockroach-infested room but was met with disdain after they refused to refund her the full amount.

Kitti booked a room at the Koala Tree Motel in Port Macquarie, Australia. However, she and her partner didn’t stay the night due to finding multiple cockroaches.

When she went to speak with hotel staff about the problem, the staff refused to help and didn’t take accountability for the issue.

Not only that, but the staff wouldn’t give Kitti a full refund for her room despite the pressing issue.

Hotel staff didn’t give woman a full refund because they didn’t “feel like it”

Kitti stayed at another hotel after finding six cockroaches in her Koala Tree Motel room. When she went back the next day to talk with staff, they gave plenty of reasons as to why it wasn’t the hotel’s fault.

The staff member began defending the hotel, saying that he didn’t place the cockroaches in the room. He then stressed the fact that the hotel’s rooms were clean, saying, “Just because there’s cockroaches, doesn’t mean the room isn’t clean.

He continued, “I think you’re worried about the cockroaches too much… I don’t care if you’re emotional.”

The staff member then sarcastically asked Kitti, “What would you have liked me to have done to the animals that had the legs to walk into your room?”

Kitti then asked for a full refund but she was denied, as the staff member said he simply didn’t “feel like” giving her one.

Though Kitti wasn’t given the full refund, she was offered back the amount she spent to upgrade her room. However, she was still displeased with the customer service she was given.

TikTokers also felt that it was wrong of the hotel staff to react that way, saying, “Wow, after this video and reading the reviews, I certainly would NEVER be staying there!”

And, “Kinda sounds like they’ve had these complaints before from his initial response.”

Though Kitti didn’t exactly say she’d never be staying at the Koala Tree Motel again, she made it clear that she was unhappy with their hospitality, as she left the hotel rhetorically saying, “Like, that was literally the response he gave me…”

