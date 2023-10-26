Woman found out boyfriend was cheating on her thanks to iPhone’s AMBER Alert

TikTok user Nicole Christine has gone viral after revealing that an AMBER Alert helped her figure out her boyfriend was cheating on her and thereby “saved her life”.

One of Apple’s most important features, according to most people, are the alerts that the government can send out to its residents to warn people about anything from extreme weather warnings to children being abducted in their areas.

An AMBER alert lets citizens in the USA know when police are tracking a missing person and there is information that this person may be in their area. The alerts are also used to warn citizens about possible natural disasters in their area.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, TikTok user Nicole Christine recently went viral on the platform when she revealed how getting an AMBER Alert on her iPhone “saved her life” and helped her figure out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Woman found out her boyfriend was cheating through an AMBER Alert

“This past week, an amber alert revealed that my boyfriend of a year and a half has been cheating on me,” Nicole starts the TikTok video, which has gained over 2.5 million views in just a few days. “The boyfriend that I was building a life with, picking out rings and shutter colors with.”

Article continues after ad

She went on to explain that an Amber Alert had gone off on her phone when she was home alone in their shared apartment.

Article continues after ad

The boyfriend, who was out for a beer with some friends before he was due to head to the airport, had left his Apple Watch in the apartment.

“I already tried to call him twice, no answer,” she said. “Earlier that morning I had smelt my pillow because I just felt like something was off. He called me crazy, he said I was a psycho. I looked around the room, I felt like things had been moved, I felt like my sink, all my stuff under the sink had been moved. He called me absolutely crazy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“So I pick up his Apple Watch, I silence the notification and I immediately get an ‘I miss you already’ text.”

Article continues after ad

She continued: “It is the girl that he has had a full-on relationship with for the past few weeks, like ‘good morning beautiful’, ‘I miss you’, ‘I’m in it for the long haul blah blah blah’ texts. All the while he is lying his beautiful little head beside me every night, still planning our lives.”

Article continues after ad

Nicole says the Amber Alert “saved her life”

Seeing these messages makes Nicole read through all of the other messages between her boyfriend and the woman. And she soon discovers that her boyfriend had been cheating on her with a total of five other women.

“This is crazy. Normal people do not do this to other humans, specifically ones they say ‘I love you’ to, but like to anyone because it’s so cruel and disgusting and quite literally puts people at risk, not only emotionally but physically,” Nicole said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite her bad week finding this out, Nicole reveals she was happy she figured it out.

“If I would not have gotten that Amber Alert, if he would not have gotten the Amber Alert, I would have never known this. I probably would have married this man, who is capable of this type of behavior. Once I was pregnant, once I had kids, for the rest of my life,” she said.

“And so legitimately, I feel like an Amber Alert just saved my life.”