Woman files lawsuit after party planner delivers $800 styrofoam cake

A woman on TikTok has filed a lawsuit against a party planner she hired after she was charged $800 for a cake made of styrofoam.

When many people become a parent for the first time, all they have on their minds is giving their children all they ever ask for.

TikToker TheBabyShay did just that, having spent thousands of dollars on a birthday party for one of her kids, but it didn’t go quite as planned.

In a series of videos, Shay revealed that she filed a lawsuit against the party planner she hired for the event after getting charged $800 for a cake made from styrofoam.

Woman files lawsuit against party planner after her cake is a lie

In the upload on May 30, Shay reveals the styrofoam cake she received in place of the real cake she purchased for her one-year-old daughter’s birthday party.

“I paid $800 for a cake and treats for a party of 60 and I got a styrofoam cake instead of a real one. To top off, 12 treats came and they were fake too for a 1-year-old party,” she said.

In a follow-up video, Shay reveals that the party planner she hired purposefully requested a faux cake for the child’s birthday party — and charged Shay twice the amount of money it actually costs.

The TikToker also said that since she signed a contract with the planner and since it wasn’t fulfilled correctly, she’s filed a lawsuit against them.

Shay has yet to provide viewers with another major update but mentioned in a comment that she has a court date on July 5, 2023.

We’ll be sure to update once the TikToker reveals the outcome, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.