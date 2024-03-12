Woman faces felony charges after “glitch” gives her $28k in free gas

A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly used a gas pump “glitch” to get $28,000 in free gas for her car.

Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last decade, making drivers eager to take advantage of any way to save a fair bit of money at the pump.

One woman in Nebraska allegedly found a way to save a ton of money on the cost of gas through a glitch in the pump, and police say she took advantage of it for several months.

Now, she’s been charged with one count of theft of over $5,000, which a Nebraska law firm says is a felony.

Woman faces felony charges over gas pump “glitch”

According to a report from 10/11 NOW news, the woman allegedly took advantage of the glitch at the pump from November 2022 until June 2023.

The gas station had updated the software at their pumps and apparently introduced a software glitch that allowed customers to swipe their rewards card twice to enter a demo mode.

This glitch allowed people to use the pump without paying, and the woman allegedly used it to steal 7,414 gallons of gas for a total of $27,860 in just over six months.

Security camera footage from around the pumps was also accessed to see who was pumping fuel at the times the card was being used.

She wasn’t the only person using that specific rewards card, either, as police found another woman using it in 2023. The report does not mention whether she was charged with theft.

