Woman faces backlash on TikTok over her answer to question about ending world hunger

A woman is facing backlash after a TikToker asked her if she would use a racist slur in order to end world hunger.

The social media platform TikTok always has countless viral trends taking off. Some only last for a few weeks while others have been popular for years. One such trend involves creators walking up to strangers with a microphone and a camera to then ask them random questions about any topic you could think of.

The purpose of the videos is not only for entertainment, but also to open up discussions about what people would do in certain situations.

In a recent trending video, TikToker @nate_roscoe, real name is Nathan Roscoe, asked a woman if she would say a certain racist word to make the world a better place.

Why is the woman getting backlash?

In the video, Nathan is doing street interviews and is seen walking up to a random woman on the street and asks her if she would “say the N-word” to end world hunger.

At first, the woman replied that she would not say the word but soon changed her answer to say that she would create a poll and ask people for their permission before saying the word.

Nathan went on to say that the world’s hungry would definitely give her permission.

The woman quickly replied: “No, no, it can’t be the hungry people. It’s got to be the people who would be affected by it, the word.”

“So the hungry people are pretty affected by it cause a lot of hungry people are from Africa and they tend to be black” Nathan said.

The woman replied: “Yeah, you know, it’s social media so I can’t give you a solid answer.”

Viewers quick got into debates in the comments, with a majority not agreeing with the woman’s answer.

One person commented: “How is that a hard decision. I don’t use it ever but if that was the prize literally anyone would do it.”

“Only in America,” another said.

However, some people also defended the woman in question, explaining how she’s just trying not to get “canceled” online.

One person commented: “Y’all dragging her like she literally said it’s for social media so she can’t give and answer, she’s just trying not to get canceled and you take it [for real]?”

