Woman exposes “creep” taking photos of her in eerie TikTok

TikToker Ashley St. Clair shared the eerie story of a man taking unauthorized photos of her, catching them red-handed in the act.

You’ll normally find wonderfully bizarre trends in the world of TikTok, but sometimes the platform can be used to foil the troubling acts of others.

In the case of TikToker Ashley St. Clair, she managed to capture the moment a man took photos of her without consent onboard her flight. Now, the TikToker has shared the full story of this strange encounter.

TikToker captures the moment “creep” takes photos of her

While onboard a flight across the United States, TikToker Ashley St. Clair noticed another passenger using their iPhone to take photos of her via the front-facing camera.

St. Clair captured her own footage of the man scrolling through the photos he had taken, captioning the video: “This man on my flight taking photos of me.”

While St. Clair’s TikTok profile is private, she went on to share the full story via her Twitter: “This man was taking photos of me for 15 minutes. Before and after I went to the bathroom.”

This man was taking photos of me for 15 minutes. Before and after I went to the bathroom. He told flight attendants he “accidentally” took them despite him deleting the photos of himself and keeping the ones of me. Absolute CREEP!! pic.twitter.com/GA4ajPoXUk — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 27, 2022

“He told flight attendants he “accidentally” took them despite him deleting the photos of himself and keeping the ones of me. Absolute CREEP!!”

The startling video has been over 87,000 times since Clair uploaded it to her Twitter account, prompting others to share their dismay at the man’s actions.