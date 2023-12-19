Woman enlists TikTok’s help after sister’s deck is taken apart overnight

A woman has been left stunned after her sister’s new deck was taken apart overnight, taking to TikTok to try and solve the mystery.

Lizzie Sivitz, who goes by ‘tickytockybb‘ online, was left baffled after her sister’s new deck in Rhode Island was mysteriously taken apart seemingly overnight.

The framework of the partially completed deck had been left standing by the contractor, however, by the time he returned to finish work, all the materials were left neatly stacked — as if the project had never been started in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Posting the puzzling case to TikTok, Sivitz’ video quickly went viral as viewers pondered over what might have happened.

Article continues after ad

“My sister’s having a deck built in her house and this is how the contractor left it Saturday night with all the supports in place,” Sivitz said. “He came back a few days later — literally, someone had disassembled the deck and left all the beams there.”

To add to the mystery, Sivitz revealed that the contractor worked alone. She said, “Someone just came and took apart everything that he built… including a 400 to 500-pound beam that they neatly laid… nothing is missing.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Some viewers suspected the case was fake and had been orchestrated by Sivitz herself, resulting in a follow-up video offering TikTok users an update and some additional information.

Article continues after ad

“Our prevailing theory now is that the people who delivered the wood that goes on top of the supports… we think it was those people,” Sivitz said, showing a conversation with a neighbor in which they claimed to have heard people working on the deck, as well as ring camera footage capturing a forklift at work.

Article continues after ad

This aligned with commenters’ theories, many suspecting that those delivering the next batch of wood had accidentally knocked the completed framework over.

“I’m guessing the forklift operator accidentally bumped the supports and it fell over, so he stacked it up nicely,” one person wrote. Another said, “I’m a builder and judging by the way it was left I suspect it collapsed and then was stacked.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.