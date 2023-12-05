Woman dumps boyfriend after he refuses to give her toilet paper

A woman kicked her man to the curb after he refused to give her some toilet paper when she sat down to go number two — without any way to clean up.

We’ve all been there. You sit down to do your business and reach for the toilet paper — only to find out that there’s nothing left but the cardboard roll.

That leaves you with the uncomfortable task of asking someone else to hand you some TP, providing you’re in a public place or living with other people. It’s never fun, and it’s almost always awkward.

One woman thought she could rely on her boyfriend to help her out when she was left without any toilet paper after taking a dump… but it turns out she was left up a creek without any TP.

Unsplash.com: Jas Min One TikToker was left up a creek without any TP – and her boyfriend refused to help her out.

Woman breaks up after boyfriend throws toilet paper roll at her head

TikTok user Jess Jacobsen regaled her viewers with the tale of the time she went to use the bathroom at home, only to find that his bathroom didn’t have any toilet paper.

Luckily, her boyfriend was in the house with her, so she asked him for help — but he wasn’t willing to go downstairs and get her something to wipe with.

“I said, ‘Hey babe, can you grab me some toilet paper?’ He said, ‘No.I already told you that bathroom was out of toilet paper, sorry.'” she explained.

He repeatedly refused her request and even asked her if she went “number one or number two,” saying that if she “just peed [she] could use the towel right there to wipe.”

That remark left Jess mortified and she refused to do so. He then started ignoring her, leaving her with no other option but to scream for help, hoping someone would hear.

Finally, he angrily got up and retrieved some toilet paper, all the while calling her “so f*cking dramatic.” According to Jess, her man slammed open the bathroom door and threw the roll of TP at her head, causing her to cry.

“That’s actually one of the craziest things anyone’s ever done to me,” she claimed.

Jess said she’s breaking up with her man due to his reaction to the incident — a decision echoed by commenters urging her to get the heck away from her now ex-man.

“That is a relationship deal breaker. 100%” one user wrote.

“He clear as day showed you that when you’re vulnerable, sick, or something is inconvenient to him. he’s not going to be there for you…RUN!!” another said.

“If he won’t do a simple request like that, imagine how he’ll be if you needed help with something bigger / more important,” yet another pointed out.

Thus far, it looks like Jess is getting far away from that poopy relationship — much to her viewers’ apparent relief.