Woman divides internet after claiming all vegetarians have cheat meals in viral video

A vegetarian woman went viral on TikTok after claiming all vegetarians occasionally eat meat during “cheat days.”

The self-proclaimed vegetarian left viewers divided, after suggesting that everyone following a plant-based diet enjoys non-veg food once in a while.

“If you ask me, I’ll lie and say, ‘No, I never eat meat, never, ever, ever. I love the animals,'” the TikToker admitted in a viral clip with 2.9 million views.

“‘I’ve been a vegetarian for seven years and this right here – this brie and prosciutto pizza from Fortinos – this is my one and only cheat,” she said while holding a slice of non-veg pizza.

“This I have about once every few months, and I’m telling you, every other vegetarian out there has a cheat meal,” she claimed. “And if they say they don’t, they’re lying to you.”

TikTok divided over vegetarian’s “cheat days” claim

In the comments, many users slammed the content creator, saying she can’t call herself a vegetarian.

“That’s called not being vegetarian,” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s a lifestyle not a diet for you to have cheat days,” another added.

“It’s okay to eat predominantly plant based, but if you have a designated cheat meal then you’re not actually vegetarian,” a third commented.

Other vegetarians took to the comments to debunk her claim.

“Been vegetarian for 11 years and genuinely do not have one [cheat day.] Haven’t had a bite of meat in that time,” one said.

“Girl no. I was born vegetarian and I’m now vegan. I get anxiety if I accidentally eat meat or dairy,” another wrote.

“I don’t, I literally can’t. I accidentally ate bacon a few years ago and started bawling,” a third shared.

One user suggested that the TikToker is a flexitarian, which is a person who follows a vegetarian diet, but occasionally eats meat or fish.