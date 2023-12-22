Woman ditches dates by telling a lie that leaves them “too stunned to argue”

A woman copped to telling a comical lie to her dates in order to ditch them the second time around.

Jo Brundza explained to her TikTok following the lie she’s told to dates to ensure that a second date doesn’t even get brought up on the first one.

Saying that her dates are usually “too stunned to argue,” Brundza seemingly had no shame in the white lie she’s faithfully used.

After sharing to TikTok her little secret, Brundza received comments about people doing something similar to end their date’s interest in them.

Brundza went viral on TikTok for sharing that she tells dates she’s uninterested in that she doesn’t believe in the moon.

Saying in her video, “One of my favorite bits that I do is that when I’m on a first date — and if any time during that first date I come to the realization that I just, like, don’t want there to be a second date…

“From the point of that realization on, I spend the rest of that date trying to convince the other person that I don’t think the moon is real.”

She continued to explain in a follow-up video the three reasons she uses to explain her reasoning. One being, the confident “if you know you know,” the others being, give “false evidence,” and “blame Greenland.”

The whole point of Bundza’s “bit” is to get her dates to reject her before she has to reject them.

Those who have seen Bundza’s viral TikTok have taken to the comments to share how they’ve ditched their dates, saying, “LMAO!! I took a horrible date down the rabbit hole of ‘birds aren’t real’ and it was so completely unhinged.”

And, “I say horoscopes are the destiny, tarot cards are the truth, and Barbie movie is the new Bible — they lose interest so fast.”

Needless to say, if you’re looking to get rid of a date as fast as possible, instead of using the old ‘best friend pretending to call with an emergency’ trick, opening up about monotonous conspiracy theories just might do the trick even quicker.