Woman distraught after man throws brick at her for turning him down

A Houston woman was left distraught after claiming a man threw a brick at her face when she refused to give him her number in a video that’s sparking conversation across social media.

Over the years, many women have documented their struggles in today’s society on social media.

From women getting called “ugly” by men passing by in their cars while simply taking a photo, to rappers pointing guns at the mothers of their children, it’s no secret that existing as a woman can be an unpleasant and even downright dangerous experience.

However, one woman’s story is taking the internet by storm after she claimed a man threw a brick at her face when she turned him down.

Woman goes viral after being hit in face with brick for rejecting a man

On September 4, a video was uploaded to TikTok by user ‘Black Mr. Rodgers,’ showing a distraught woman explaining that a man had chucked a brick at her face when she didn’t give him her number.

The woman, named Ro Bashe, was standing outside in a parking lot surrounded by a group of other men whom she called out for not stepping up when the guy assaulted her.

“Y’all, this man just hit me in my face with a brick, and all these Black men just watched,” Bashe explained. “And they don’t give a f*ck. This man grabbed a rock and hit me in my f*ckin’ face because I wouldn’t give him my number.”

The video then shifts to the woman sitting in a hospital bed wearing a gown, saying, “What have I ever done to anybody in my life to deserve this? I never did anything in my life.”

In another clip, Bashe claims she suffered a concussion and was advised by doctors to take it easy for a week. She also stated that she can’t chew and won’t be able to take time off from her job to heal after the attack.

Bashe’s face looks visibly swollen in both videos as she recounted her story for the camera — a story that has led many netizens to speak out against violence toward women.

“‘What are we supposed to do?’ That just broke my heart so bad. Ladies PLEASE CARRY WEAPONS!” one user wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so disgusted by the men who didn’t even speak up for her, let alone defend or protect her. May her attacker reap what he’s sown,” another said.

Conversely, a look on Bashe’s Instagram account shows a slew of negative comments toward the Houston woman, with many making light of her attack due to past posts she made, such as one that reads: “I’m not passive-aggressive. I’m massively-aggressive.”

Others have been speaking out on the situation on platforms like X, with professor Uju Anya writing in a tweet: “Black men pulling stuff from a Black woman’s social media they claim show she didn’t ‘deserve’ protection when a Black man smashed her face with a brick for not giving him her number.”

Thus far, it doesn’t seem as though the attacker has been identified, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the situation right here on Dexerto.