Woman deletes Uber Eats app after regret with overpriced order

A woman has taken to TikTok to express her instant regret for placing an overpriced UberEats order from Sonic.

The convenience of delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart is not only helpful to people who are homebodies, but it’s also one of the better advantages of having so many food options to choose from.

Quite frankly, it’s a luxury— first, you place your order, then excitedly wait while getting all cozy and prepared, and before you know it, it’s time to eat!

But sometimes the prices of such luxuries start to quickly add up, causing one woman to take to TikTok to share that her recently overpriced order just might be her last.

TikToker Athena was disappointed with her overpriced Uber Eats delivery order.

Woman orders three items from Sonic for a total of $25

A woman by the name of Athena instantly regretted her Sonic order after it cost her $25. Sure, $5 was the delivery driver’s tip, but that doesn’t take away from the overall cost of it.

In her now-viral video, Athena showed the three items she bought — jalapeño poppers, chili cheese fries, and an M&M Sonic Blast ice cream.

She also added a text overlay saying, “Getting my Uber Eats and realizing what exactly I just spent $25 on.” Not to mention the sad face Athena included with her statement, declaring her disappointment with the price.

Though her food items likely only cost her $15, the taxes, fees, and delivery price began to add up, resulting in Athena deciding to delete her food delivery apps.

After TikTok watched her video explainer, many people commented about their similar disapproval of overpriced delivery orders, saying, “The worst part is when it doesn’t taste good.”

While another said that they’ll make sure the order is worth the delivery, saying, “I always make it a big event. Get $40 worth of food and then it doesn’t seem as bad of a deal because you got a lot.”

One viewer also expressed that they, too, have felt regret after ordering pricey food, especially when it disappears in a matter of seconds.

Though most commenters shared their similar feelings about services like Uber Eats, one Sonic fan said that the chili cheese fries Athena ordered were worth the $25 alone.

However, until Athena decides to pick up her orders or re-download her delivery apps, she won’t be enjoying the popularized items of Sonic or the luxury of getting your food prepared and delivered right to your front door.