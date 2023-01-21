Woman creates “exit survey” to find out why guys keep ghosting her

A single woman went viral on TikTok after creating an exit survey to find out why her exes and dates kept ghosting her.

In a one-minute clip, the TikToker broke down her questionnaire and offered PDF versions for others to download, should they decide to use the survey for themselves.

“So I recently got ghosted by a guy who I didn’t even like, which was obviously devastating, and I emailed him this ghosting exit survey to fill out,” Stephanie D’Agostini (stefdag) said.

The first question read: “Please provide a one to two sentence example of why you did it.”

“I just thought it would be nice to give some examples off the top of my head, like you were intimidated by my beauty, you hate yourself, you’re broken, I’m too good for you,” she explained.

The second inquiry asked the survey participant to circle if Stephanie’s “more cute, hot, sexy or pretty,” which she clarified: “It’s just a rule, you have to circle all four.”

“Please explain why you did not write in smart for that last question. That’s really misogynistic,” read the next one.

As for the last question, the survey participant was asked to “provide the names, emails and phone numbers of at least two of your exes and your birth mother” so Stephanie “can start a group chat.”

The survey also had a bonus question, in which she asked the respondent to select a form of compensation for her time during the relationship.

“So you could opt for something simple, like sending me your passwords for various streaming services and your social security number,” she said. Another option would be to buy her mom “a condo in Florida.”

“And last but certainly not least, making me your muse and dedicating your life to winning me back,” Stephanie said.

She described the last option as “anything from like using my voicemails in a rap song, cutting your ear off and sending it to me, publicly referring to me as ‘the one that got away.'”

Thus far, the content creator has yet to receive a response from her ex.

TikTok users in the comments praised Stephanie for creating and sending the “exit survey,” with many sharing their own experiences of being ghosted.