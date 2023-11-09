Woman clueless about power tools gets roasted by TikTok

A confused woman is getting roasted on TikTok after asking the internet to identify a power tool that wasn’t working to her expectations when building some furniture.

The internet is a perfect place for asking questions. After all, with over 4.8 billion people using social media every day, there’s gotta be someone out there who can help you out in a pinch — right?

That’s what one woman assumed when she took to TikTok to ask viewers to identify a power tool she was using… or rather, trying to use with little success.

TikTok user Lex Ratcliffe was in the middle of building some furniture when she realized that what she thought was a power drill wasn’t exactly working the way she thought it should.

Instead of the drill having the usual drill bit on the end, to which she could affix a screw, she realized that the bit was a bit bigger than what she expected.

“So, I’m trying to build my goddamn shelves, and usually there’s a screwdriver on the end, and you just put it in the little cracks and it works,” she said, demonstrating the action for her viewers.

“But this is like, a magnet one. I don’t think there’s any other device in my household — I’ve never seen this before. It usually just always has the thing, but it doesn’t, and I don’t know what I’m doing wrong.”

Unfortunately for Lex, rather than getting a straight answer, she received a swath of critical comments instead.

“Oh my Lord, please someone get this girl a man. I’d hate to see what she does behind a wheel,” one commenter wrote.

“The lights are on, but nobody is home,” another said.

Still others tried to steer her in the wrong direction by giving her totally wrong answers, such as one sarcastic viewer who wrote, “I believe it’s a forklift.”

Unsplash.com: Eugen Str Users were quick to roast a young lady who asked for help identifying a tool she was using to help assemble furniture.

However, this writer can confirm that the tool Lex was so frustrated with is, indeed, a power drill as she had originally thought. Instead, she had a nut driver on the end, but needed to change it out to a Phillips-head bit in order to screw in the nails for her shelf. (That being said, quite a few commenters are insisting it’s an electric hammer, as well.)

This is just the latest gal doing home improvement projects to get roasted by the internet after one woman received the wrath of TikTok for updating her boyfriend’s apartment using an aesthetic that many viewers didn’t appreciate.