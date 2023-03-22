Woman claims she was “kidnapped” after thief stole her car while taking a nap inside

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after uploading a video claiming that she was “kidnapped” when a thief stole her car as she was taking a nap inside it.

With over a billion monthly users on TikTok, it’s not surprising that the app is full of some of the wildest stories on the internet.

From random celebrity encounters and showing your freshly broken ankle to delivering a package during a police standoff, the story possibilities are endless.

TikToker kоneko is the latest to share their story on the platform, with the video quickly going viral after she claimed she was “kidnapped” after a thief stole her car.

Article continues after ad

TikToker claims she was “kidnapped” after car was stolen

Uploaded in early March, the video shows her in the back of a three-row SUV as well as screenshots of texts of her trying to figure out how to handle the situation.

“Happy Anniversary to the time I accidentally got kidnapped while taking a nap,” it says.

In the screenshot, you can see Koneko asking her friends what she should do as well as how far she traveled across Washington state.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Viewers were quick to take to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation, with over a thousand replies at the time of writing.

One person asked: “Why would your friend not call the police????”

Article continues after ad

“Why didn’t you take the car when he got out,” another asked.

A third commented: “No bc I’d be so scared in the moment but it’d be my fav story.”

Luckily for the TikToker, she was able to safely get control of her car back and wasn’t harmed in the process.

For more entertainment news, head over to our hub.