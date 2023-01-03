Woman claims she got kicked out of Starbucks for wearing a ‘revealing’ top

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming she got kicked out of her local Starbucks because of the tube top she was wearing.

Content creator Ezzy, who posts under the handle ezzystyles, said she was asked to leave the coffee shop due to her ‘revealing’ top.

“I just got dress-coded at Starbucks,” she exclaimed in her video, alleging this occurred at a store on her college campus. “Be for real, be so for real right now, on campus too, at my big age,” Ezzy added.

The TikToker claimed that a Starbucks employee asked her to wear a “full shirt” at the café, after seeing her cropped pale yellow tube top.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, I’m so sorry, it’s just since this is an establishment, it’s required that you wear a full shirt,'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘B*tch, I’m not your employee, like, I don’t work for you. I’m an adult.'”

Ezzy assured her followers that she wasn’t going to let the incident ruin her day, saying, “Let me tell you one thing, ain’t nothing gonna stop my shine today. I just look too cute.”

TikTok users in the comments were shocked that she was dress-coded at Starbucks, and argued that there’s nothing wrong with her top.

“How the hell is it possible to be dress coded for a tube top in public?” one user questioned.

“That’s ridiculous, you should be able to go into a public setting without worrying about if your outfit fits their dress code smh,” another added.

“Your fit looks really cute! Idk why Starbucks was giving you sh*t,” a third wrote.

“Starbucks trying to enforce dress codes on CUSTOMERS. Are they for real?” someone else said.

Others sided with the employee, saying Ezzy’s outfit was ‘too inappropriate’ to wear in a coffee shop.

This wouldn’t be the first time a TikToker’s been booted out of an establishment for lack of clothing. Last month, a woman went viral after getting kicked out of Disney World for wearing a backless shirt.