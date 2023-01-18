Woman catches her boyfriend cheating through influencer’s GRWM video

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how she caught her boyfriend cheating through a content creator’s Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video.

TikToker Liesel (lifeoflees) posted a video about casually scrolling through her For You Page, when her jaw hit the floor in shock.

“[When you come] across a TikTok of a girl getting ready for a dinner at a guy’s house… and it was the guy you had been seeing for five months,” she captioned the clip.

Viewers flooded the comments asking for a storytime, and Liesel complied with a follow-up video telling her story.

She explained that it happened over a year ago, and she was dating a guy over a series of months who she wasn’t officially exclusive with.

However, as he was with her three to four days a week, she assumed he wasn’t dating anyone else and was under the impression they would become boyfriend and girlfriend. Instead, she got the shock of her life.

“I’m on my trusty FYP and this video pops up and she’s in his kitchen,” Liesel recalled. “I was like ‘wow, that’s familiar.'”

She continued: “To make matters worse, there were multiple videos to confirm they had been hanging out the entire time.

“On the nights I had to study, had a late night, had an exam, just all that kind of stuff. He was essentially just hopping between our apartments.”

The woman in the GRWM video has since identified herself as Sophia (sophloafy) and posted a response to Liesel on TikTok.

“It was like January 2021, I matched with this guy on Hinge … and then he asked me out,” the content creator recalled.

“We were never official, at all,” Sophia said, while also noting, though, that they’d met each other’s friends and were sleeping at each other’s apartments every week.

“As any girl would think, if you’re seeing a guy consistently for a while, you guys would probably be exclusive,” she continued.

Sophia said that they dated for a few weeks without interruption until the man had to leave the country to work in Mexico. The two shared a tearful goodbye during their last night together, before he said he was going to his dad’s, who he claimed would drive him to the airport.

Unbeknownst to her, he actually went home to Liesel, and the couple shared a romantic evening together before she drove him to the airport.

Both women said they tried to continue dating after he left and asked to visit him. Things broke off with Liesel after he ghosted her, meanwhile things ended with Sophia when he randomly started dating a new woman he met in Mexico.